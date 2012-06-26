MOSCOW, June 26 Russian drugmaker Veropharm
posted a first quarter net profit of 494.3 million
roubles ($14.83 million), up 46.1 percent year on year, on the
back of a rise in demand for its perscription medicines.
Veropharm, majority owned by Pharmacy Chain 36.6,
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20.2 percent to 499.5 million
roubles.
Its Moscow-traded shares rose 0.47 percent by 1041 GMT,
slightly worse than a broader market, which was up 0.74
percent.
($1 = 33.3167 Russian roubles)
