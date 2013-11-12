HANOI Nov 12 Russian firms Rosneft
and Gazprom signed a raft of deals with state energy
firm Petrovietnam on Tuesday covering fuel supplies and joint
exploration and investments in Vietnam's $3 billion Dung Quat
refinery.
Under the agreements, signed during a visit to Vietnam by
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft will allow
Petrovietnam to explore for hydrocarbons in the Pechora Sea in
the Arctic off northwest Russia, a rare move to allow access to
a foreign firm.
Rosneft and Petrovietnam also signed a pact on possible
purchase of a stake in Continental Shelf block 14-105, without
giving details.
State gas monopoly Gazprom, the world's top gas producer,
will supply fuel to the Vietnam market, the company's Chief
Executive Officer Alexey Miller said.
Gazprom Neft Gazprom's oil arm, also agreed to
jointly invest with Petrovietnam in Vietnamese firm Binh Son
Refining and Petrochemical, which manages the $3 billion Dung
Quat refinery in central region.
The deals would give Russian firms the chance to expand
their presence in Southeast Asia's expanding energy market.
Through its 90 firms operating in Vietnam, Russia has to
date invested some $2 billion in the communist state.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Martin Petty;
