SOCHI, Russia Nov 25 Russia's Gazprom Neft
, the oil arm of the world's top gas producer Gazprom
, agreed on Tuesday to develop Russia's Dolginskoye
offshore Arctic oil field jointly with Vietnamese state energy
company Petrovietnam.
A Reuters correspondent at the signing ceremony also said
the companies signed a deal under which Gazprom Neft will supply
ESPO-blend crude oil to Vietnam.
Russian oil companies, including Gazprom Neft, have been hit
by Western sanctions, which limit cooperation in offshore, deep
water and tight oil production.
The Dolginskoye field, with more than 200 million tonnes
(1.5 billion barrels) in estimated reserves, is located near
Prirazlomnoye field, Russia's first offshore Arctic field
launched last year.
Western majors Schlumberger and Weatherford
have carried out some operations at the field. Gazprom Neft also
employed the Romanian-made Saturn platform at the field.
Germany's Wintershall used the platform for one of its
projects in North Sea.
The company said earlier this month that it completed
drilling of an exploration well at Dolginskoye, while Saturn is
set to be towed to the port of Murmansk.
The company has said it is working out a plan for 2015.
