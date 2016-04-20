BRIEF-Clorox reports Q2 EPS $1.14 from continuing operations
* Clorox reports q2 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook behind strong sales growth
MOSCOW, April 20 Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator Vimpelcom plans to issue two tranches of 4-year and 7-year eurobonds worth up to $1.2 billion, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova,; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Bank plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* G&W announces retirement of chairman Mortimer Fuller in May 2017; board to appoint Jack Hellmann as chairman