MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's third-biggest mobile
phone operator Vimpelcom has no plans to leave Ukraine,
where it is the top mobile operator with its Kyivstar brand, and
would like to invest more in the country, its CEO Jo Lunder
said.
Vimpelcom earlier reported a $2.7 billion fourth quarter net
loss which reflected non-cash impairments of $2.9 billion,
including just over $2 billion in Ukraine.
"We have zero plans of leaving the country, on the contrary,
we would like to invest more," said Lunder. "We believe in the
management team and the brand we have there. So for Vimpelcom we
have a very long-term view on Ukraine."
Lunder said the impairment charge was around 75 percent
related to political and macro risk and around 25 percent
related to Kyivstar's performance. He said the Ukrainian
operations had not suffered disruptions to services during the
recent volatility in the country.