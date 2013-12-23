MOSCOW Dec 23 Vimpelcom, Russia's third
largest mobile telecoms network operator, is considering
selling, merging or refinancing its Italian unit Wind, which has
debts of around $14 billion, the Financial Times newspaper said
on Monday.
The company has been in discussions with Hong Kong-based
Hutchison Whampoa, which owns 3 Italia, the paper
said, citing sources familiar with the situation.
But the talks did not progress as far as negotiations on a
deal, it added.
Telecom Italia is the leading player in Italy's
mobile phone market, followed by Vodafone Italia,
Vimpelcom's Wind and Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia and there has
long been speculation that companies will seek to consolidate in
the face of fierce price competition.
Earlier this year Hutchison Whampoa tried but failed to do a
deal with Telecom Italia, which also rejected approaches made by
Wind's former owner Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian business
tycoon.
Vimpelcom, part-owned by Mikhail Fridman's Altimo and
Norway's Telenor, bought a 51 percent stake in
Egypt-based Orascom Telecom and all of Italy's Wind in
2011 for $6 billion.
Vimpelcom and a spokesman for the Italian mobile unit of
Hutchison Whampoa did not respond to requests for comment.