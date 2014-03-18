Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian Internet group Mail.Ru said on Tuesday it bought a 12 percent stake in the country's biggest social networking site VKontakte (VK), raising its holding to around 52 percent.
Mail.Ru, which is part-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, said it agreed to acquire Bullion Development Limited, the beneficial owner of 11.99 percent of VK, from Ivan Tavrin, the CEO of Russian mobile phone operator Megafon.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)