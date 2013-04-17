MOSCOW, April 17 Russia-focused investment fund United Capital Partners (UCP) has become the biggest shareholder in Russia's top social network VKontakte after buying 48 percent of its shares from the company's co-founders, the fund said on Wednesday.

UCP has acquired the shares from VKontakte's co-founders Vyacheslav Mirilashvili and Lev Leviev, a spokeswoman for the fund told Reuters. She declined immediate comment on the financial details of the deal.

VKontakte, Russia's answer to Facebook, is 39.9 percent owned by Russian internet group Mail.Ru, which has long been seeking to increase its stake to get control of the network of more than 100 million users.

In 2012 Mail.Ru handed VKontakte's chief executive and 12 percent shareholder Pavel Durov the voting rights to its stake, creating a partnership with effective majority control, but then said it still wanted to own a larger stake.

Mail.Ru and USM Advisors, which represents the interests of Mail.Ru co-owner and Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov, both declined to comment.

Durov has no intention of selling his stake in VKontakte, a spokesman for VKontakte said. He declined to comment on the UCP deal.