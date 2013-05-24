MOSCOW May 24 Russia's top online social
network, VKontakte, has been put on a 'black list' that bans it
from distributing content in the country, according to a posting
on the web site of the national communications regulator on
Friday.
VKontakte has 210 million registered users, of whom 47
million log on daily. Founder Pavel Durov fled Russia last month
after being implicated in a bizarre traffic incident that
preceded the sale of a large stake in the business.
VKontakte spokesman Georgy Lobushkin told Reuters he did not
have any information regarding the decision by regulator
Roskomnazdzor. VKontakte's web site (www.vk.com) was still
working. Roskomnadzor had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage)