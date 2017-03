MOSCOW May 24 Russia's leading online social network, VKontakte, was blacklisted in error and a ban on distributing content inside the country imposed earlier on Friday has already been lifted, according to the communications regulator.

"This was a mistake that resulted from human error," a spokesman for the regulator Roskomnadzor was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Elizabeth Piper)