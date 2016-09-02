MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia's Gazprom said on Friday it had discussed with South Korea's Kogas liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from a planned third production line of its Sakhalin-2 project.

Sakhalin-2 currently has two production lines with total capacity of around 10 million tonnes of LNG per year. It plans to add a third line with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes in future. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)