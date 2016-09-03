VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 Japanese banks may take part in financing of several liquefied natural gas projects led by Russia's Novatek and Gazprom, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, Ulyukayev said that the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) are interested in Novatek's Arctic LNG-2 project and Gazprom's Sakhalin-2 LNG expansion.

"We are talking about credit in dollars, but yen can also be used," Ulyukayev told journalists. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)