VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 Russian President
Vladimir Putin urged countries on Saturday to show caution when
dealing with North Korea and to avoid any actions that might
further enflame tensions with Pyongyang.
Speaking at a business forum in Russia's Pacific port of
Vladivostok attended by South Korean President Park Geun-hye and
Japanese Prime Minister Shinz Abe, Putin said Moscow favoured
bringing North Korea back to international negotiations over its
nuclear programme.
Putin also urged Pyongyang to adhere to agreements backed by
the United Nations, but he added: "I think that any actions
that would provoke further escalation (of tensions) are
counter-productive."
Earlier Park called on Russia and other major global players
to increase pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear
programme, saying this could open the road for cooperation with
Pyongyang.
"In order for Pyongyang to take the decision to abandon its
nuclear programme, it is important to give it a strong unified
message," Park told the forum in Vladivostok.
Concerns about the threat posed by North Korea have
spiralled since it conducted its fourth nuclear explosion in
January and followed it up with a series of missile tests
despite severe United Nations sanctions, which Pyongyang rejects
as an infringement of its sovereignty.
In June North Korea test-fired what appeared to be two
mobile Musudan rockets, one of which climbed to 1,000 km (600
miles), or enough to fly more than 3,000 km (1,800 miles) down
range.
On Aug. 24 Pyongyang also fired a submarine-launched
ballistic missile (SLBM) toward Japan that travelled 500 km (311
miles).
"If North Korea abandons its nuclear programme and chooses
the path to openness, we, together with the international
community, will be ready to actively support it," Park said.
