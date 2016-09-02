VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 Russia's second-largest bank VTB may pay out dividends on state-owned preference shares before the end of 2016, Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Friday.

Kostin also said VTB aimed to make a 50 billion rouble ($759 million) net profit in 2016 and that no active work on the bank's privatisation was currently being done. ($1 = 65.8660 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)