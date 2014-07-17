MOSCOW, July 17 Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), hit by fresh U.S. sanctions, said on Thursday it was counting on support from the Finance Ministry and the central bank.

"I am sure that the government will be playing the key role in terms of supporting of the banking sector and banks, hit by sanctions," Chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters. "We feel this support." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird)