MOSCOW, June 9 The billionaire owner of
vodka-to-banking group Russian Standard wants to take full
control of Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp
(CEDC) after rescuing the group from debt troubles
earlier this year.
Russian Standard increased its stake in CEDC to around 28
percent in April, allowing the owner of the Parliament vodka
brand to retire looming debts.
"It (taking a controlling stake) is our long term goal. How
we will do it is a question for future negotiations," Russian
Standard owner Roustam Tariko told reporters.
Investors have rushed to offload CEDC stock in recent days
after the company said it would have to restate financial
results after incorrectly estimating the extent of trade rebates
in 2010.
The shares have fallen 28.5 percent since the June 4
announcement to $2.89, 74 percent where they traded a year ago.
Tariko said he did not think other shareholders would object
to his plans.
"They saw the purchase of our stake as an investment - not a
way to seriously affect the business," he said.
Russian Standard bought $100 million of CEDC stock and
exchangable notes at $5.25 a share and up to $210 million of
newly issued CEDC notes due in 2016, allowing the company to
retire notes due in 2013.
