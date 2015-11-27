MOSCOW Nov 27 German carmaker Volkswagen will recall 4,429 Touareg sport utility vehicles in Russia because of possible automatic transmission problems, Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday.

The recall will affect cars sold in 2013-2015 because of vibrations possibly causing transmission fluid pipes to lose pressure, Rosstandart said on its website. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)