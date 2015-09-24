UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Thursday it had requested information from Volkswagen about the German carmaker's diesel engines.
"(We) received information that in a number of foreign markets there have been problems with the exhaust control systems for Volkswagen diesel engines," the agency said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.