MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Thursday it had requested information from Volkswagen about the German carmaker's diesel engines.

"(We) received information that in a number of foreign markets there have been problems with the exhaust control systems for Volkswagen diesel engines," the agency said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)