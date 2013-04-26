BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
MOSCOW, April 26 The board of Vozrozhdenie , one of a small number of listed Russian banks, has recommended leaving dividends for 2012 unchanged year-on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The bank said its board recommended paying 50 kopecks per ordinary share and 2 roubles ($0.06) per preferred share, flat from 2011. The payout is to be approved at an annual shareholders meeting due on June 28.
Vozrozhdenie, ranked No. 31 by assets, is controlled by its directors Dmitry Orlov and Otar Margania. ($1 = 31.1237 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)