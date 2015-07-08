YEKATERINBURG, Russia, July 8 Russia's VSMPO-Avisma, the world's largest titanium producer, has agreed to supply products worth more than $300 million to British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce.

VSMPO wants to increase its product range to tap into rising demand for titanium from the aerospace industry, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

VSMPO, which is owned by Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec, supplies Airbus with 60 percent of its titanium products and Boeing with 40 percent.

VSMPO's ability to sell to Western clients has not been affected by the inclusion of Rostec Chief Executive Sergei Chemezov on a list of officials hit by visa bans and asset freezes over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Louise Heavens)