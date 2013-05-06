BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
MOSCOW May 6 The owners of Russia's VSMPO-Avisma, the world's largest titanium company, will offer to acquire its free float from minority shareholders, business daily Kommersant reported on Monday.
The company's chief executive, Mikhail Voevodin, was quoted as saying management would offer to buy out VSMPO-Avisma's 10 percent free float for $187 per share in the second half of May. The company's shares last closed at $180.
A VSMPO representative was not immediately available to comment.
The company was bought last year by a joint venture between its management and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent