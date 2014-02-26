(Adds CEO quote, details on deal, Angola background)

MOSCOW Feb 26 Russia's second-largest bank VTB and state conglomerate Rostec will buy a stake of around 20 percent in Angolan bank Banco Privado Atlantico, VTB said on Wednesday.

In a statement, VTB said that under the agreement, VTB's subsidiary in Angola, Banco VTB Africa, will merge with Banco Privado Atlantico (BPA), which is Angola's sixth-largest bank.

Angola, which is Africa's second-biggest oil producer, has posted rapid economic growth since the end of a civil war in 2002, helping attract foreign banks such as Africa's top lender Standard Bank, Portugal's Banco BPI and London-listed Standard Chartered.

"The announced deal highlights the strategic importance of the Angolan economy and growth potential of its banking and natural resources sectors," VTB said.

The Russian bank said the deal, if approved by its shareholders, is expected to complete in mid-2014 but did not disclose any values or from whom it will buy the stake.

According to BPA's latest earnings report, published in September, its main shareholder is asset management firm Global Pactum with 58 percent.

Angolan state oil firm Sonangol held 9.5 percent, Portuguese bank Millennium BCP's Angolan unit 10 percent, and BPA management executives 22.5 percent.

VTB's Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told a press conference that the bank will probably hold the investment, to be made through its VTB Capital investment arm, for three years.

BPA reported assets of around 282 billion kwanzas (around $2.9 billion) at the end the third quarter of 2013. VTB Africa had assets of 11.3 billion kwanzas (around $115 million) at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Megan Davies in Moscow and Shrikesh Laxmidas in Luanda; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)