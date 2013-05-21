BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
LONDON May 21 The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, Norway and Azerbaijan will each get about $500 million of the new shares being issued by VTB, the Russian bank's chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday.
The $500 million allocation is the "kind of ticket we are thinking of" Kostin told Reuters in London. The allocations will give the investors more than half the new shares being sold in VTB's capital raising.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.