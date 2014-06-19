MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's No. 2 bank VTB
said on Thursday that the Bank of England had
withdrawn many demands it had made on VTB's British business and
that discussions to end an ongoing dispute were constructive.
VTB said in April that the British central bank had made
"unjust" demands related to capital and liquidity on VTB's
British subsidiary, which is active in investment banking.
"The majority of the demands have been withdrawn, and we are
on a path to the withdrawal of the remaining ones," VTB's chief
financial officer Herbert Moos said at the bank's annual
shareholder meeting.
Andrei Kostin, VTB's chief executive, said at the time that
the Bank of England's demands could be politically motivated in
the light of the West's standoff with Russia over the Ukraine
crisis.
Britain has taken a hard line on banks generally after a
string of taxpayer-funded bailouts during the financial crisis.
As a result, foreign banks are under pressure to hold adequate
amounts of capital and liquidity in Britain to avoid taxpayers
having to step in if they go bust.
On Thursday, Moos told shareholders the Bank of England had
softened its stance after the election in May of Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko, which Russia recognised, and that
talks between the two were now "constructive."
The Bank of England declined comment.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow
and David Milliken in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)