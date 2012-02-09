MOSCOW Feb 9 State-controlled VTB , Russia's No. 2 bank, will spend a maximum of 16 billion roubles ($537.93 million) on buying out shares from small investors, according to the bank's documents made public on Thursday.

The programme is to compensate paper losses suffered by around 100,000 small investors who participated in the bank's 2007 initial public offering.

The buyback programme will decrease the bank's capital by no more than by seven-eight billion roubles, VTB said.

The bank's Chief Executive Officer Andrei Kostin told journalists on Thursday that the bank has not made a decision yet whether to buy out global depository receipts.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, running in a presidential election next month, instructed Kostin last week to compensate small investors who took part in the bank's 'people's IPO'. ($1 = 29.7437 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)