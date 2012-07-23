* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 9.6 pct by end-March
* VTB already plans Eurobond to support capital position
* Will be hard for VTB to return to market for
capital-analysts
By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, July 23 VTB, Russia's second
biggest lender, expects its capital adequacy ratio to suffer
because of extra provisions for deteriorating loans, according
to an investor prospectus obtained by Reuters.
If VTB's capital adequacy ratio falls further the lender may
need to raise capital via an additional an share issue, which
may be hard given current fragile markets, analysts have said.
VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of its ability to
absorb shocks - stood at 9.6 percent at the end of March versus
11.8 percent at closest peer Sberbank, meaning VTB may
need to boost its capital to fund its lending growth.
The bank recently said it plans to issue a
dollar-denominated perpetual Eurobond to support its capital
position.
In the prospectus for a planned Eurobond issue, where
borrowers usually disclose key risks, VTB said its capital
ratios - Tier 1 and total CAR - may fall.
"These ratios are likely to decrease as the group expands
its operations and as the quality of the group's loan portfolio
deteriorates in the current challenging general economic
conditions, requiring further provisioning," the prospectus
said.
The prospectus, obtained by Reuters, was sent to investors
but not distributed to the public. VTB was not immediately
available to comment on the document.
VTB almost tripled its provisions for bad loans to 20.4
billion roubles ($636.85 million) in the first quarter, fearing
more borrowers may not be able to repay debt if the euro zone
crisis spreads.
In the prospectus, the state-controlled lender said its
ability to obtain additional capital may be restricted by a
number of factors such as "general market conditions" and warned
that "its ability to implement its business strategy may be
materially adversely affected."
In 2011, VTB's net profit rose by 65 percent to 90.5
billion roubles but fell short of market expectations and also
missed management's initial guidance due to trading losses and
costs linked to acquisitions.
"VTB appears to us to be short of capital and we think it
will be hard for the bank in the current environment to return
to the equity market other than via a deeply discounted rights
issue," Renaissance Capital said in a research note on Monday.
VTB had not ruled out the need to raise capital as recently
as in February.
"An alternative would be equity underwritten by the state,
but this would lead to VTB being more nationalised - contrary to
the broader privatisation plan," RenCap added.
($1 = 32.0325 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Megan Davies and David Cowell)