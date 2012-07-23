* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 9.6 pct by end-March

* VTB already plans Eurobond to support capital position

* Will be hard for VTB to return to market for capital-analysts

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, July 23 VTB, Russia's second biggest lender, expects its capital adequacy ratio to suffer because of extra provisions for deteriorating loans, according to an investor prospectus obtained by Reuters.

If VTB's capital adequacy ratio falls further the lender may need to raise capital via an additional an share issue, which may be hard given current fragile markets, analysts have said.

VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of its ability to absorb shocks - stood at 9.6 percent at the end of March versus 11.8 percent at closest peer Sberbank, meaning VTB may need to boost its capital to fund its lending growth.

The bank recently said it plans to issue a dollar-denominated perpetual Eurobond to support its capital position.

In the prospectus for a planned Eurobond issue, where borrowers usually disclose key risks, VTB said its capital ratios - Tier 1 and total CAR - may fall.

"These ratios are likely to decrease as the group expands its operations and as the quality of the group's loan portfolio deteriorates in the current challenging general economic conditions, requiring further provisioning," the prospectus said.

The prospectus, obtained by Reuters, was sent to investors but not distributed to the public. VTB was not immediately available to comment on the document.

VTB almost tripled its provisions for bad loans to 20.4 billion roubles ($636.85 million) in the first quarter, fearing more borrowers may not be able to repay debt if the euro zone crisis spreads.

In the prospectus, the state-controlled lender said its ability to obtain additional capital may be restricted by a number of factors such as "general market conditions" and warned that "its ability to implement its business strategy may be materially adversely affected."

In 2011, VTB's net profit rose by 65 percent to 90.5 billion roubles but fell short of market expectations and also missed management's initial guidance due to trading losses and costs linked to acquisitions.

"VTB appears to us to be short of capital and we think it will be hard for the bank in the current environment to return to the equity market other than via a deeply discounted rights issue," Renaissance Capital said in a research note on Monday.

VTB had not ruled out the need to raise capital as recently as in February.

"An alternative would be equity underwritten by the state, but this would lead to VTB being more nationalised - contrary to the broader privatisation plan," RenCap added. ($1 = 32.0325 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Megan Davies and David Cowell)