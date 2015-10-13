MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB
, will not need a capital injection from the government
in 2016, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Interfax news
agency.
In July, VTB placed preference shares worth around 307
billion roubles ($5 billion) with the state Deposit Insurance
Agency under a bank recapitalisation programme.
"The situation in the economy is quite stable, and we do not
expect any explosive growth in bad debts next year," Kostin
said. "That is why we believe we will live through 2015 and 2016
with the capital that we have."
The recapitalisation programme was announced late last year,
when panic gripped Russian financial markets in the wake of
Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in oil
prices.
Kostin added that there was no need for additional state
measures to support the banking sector.
