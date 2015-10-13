MOSCOW Oct 13 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB , will not need a capital injection from the government in 2016, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Interfax news agency.

In July, VTB placed preference shares worth around 307 billion roubles ($5 billion) with the state Deposit Insurance Agency under a bank recapitalisation programme.

"The situation in the economy is quite stable, and we do not expect any explosive growth in bad debts next year," Kostin said. "That is why we believe we will live through 2015 and 2016 with the capital that we have."

The recapitalisation programme was announced late last year, when panic gripped Russian financial markets in the wake of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in oil prices.

Kostin added that there was no need for additional state measures to support the banking sector. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush and Louise Heavens)