MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Monday it had received a licence granting it access to the Chinese interbank bond market.

VTB said it was the first Russian bank to receive such a licence. It said it received the licence at a ceremony on Friday, July 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has championed a pivot to Asia as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have damaged ties with Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)