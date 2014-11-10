BEIJING Nov 10 Credit portfolio growth at VTB , Russia's second largest bank by assets, may come in at below 14 percent next year, the bank's chief executive officer said on Monday.

"We see approximately 12-14 percent loan growth (in 2015)," Andrei Kostin told journalists on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

"For now, we see 14 percent, but it may be adjusted downward."

He also said the bank, hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, did not need financial support from the National Wealth Fund. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)