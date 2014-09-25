UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's FC Otkritie Bank is expected to buy a 19.85 percent stake in Cyprus-registered RBC Bank following RBC's additional share issue, Otkritie said in a statement on Thursday.
Russia's VTB bank is expected to hold 46.3 percent stake following the deal, VTB added in a separate statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including changes to its capital structure or a sale of the company, as it seeks relief from its swelling debt pile.
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)