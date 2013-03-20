UPDATE 2-EU open to compromise on some parts of mobile industry agenda
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
MOSCOW, March 20 VTB, Russia's No. 2 bank, said if a bank deposit levy is enforced in Cyprus it would re-examine its business in the country, adding that any loss from its operations there in a worst-case scenario could be "tens of millions of euros".
A levy on bank deposits had been proposed as a condition for a European bailout, although this was overwhelmingly rejected by Cyprus's parliament on Tuesday. Russia has a high level of deposits in Cyprus' banks.
VTB's Cyprus subsidiary Russian Commercial Bank is stable and its standalone financial results account for around 3 percent of the group's consolidated net profit, VTB said. VTB companies' deposits and current accounts at RCB and other Cypriot banks amount to around 50 million euros, it said.
"We are of course concerned about the situation in Cyprus," VTB said in a statement. "If this proposal is accepted, VTB would be forced to re-examine its business development strategy in Cyprus."
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.