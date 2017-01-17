MOSCOW Jan 17 The management of Russia's second-largest lender VTB will recommend paying around 90 percent of its 2016 net profit in dividends, state news agency RIA quoted the bank's CFO Herbert Moos as saying on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Davos, Switzerland, Moos said the board of directors would present its own recommendation in February or March. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)