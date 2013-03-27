MOSCOW, March 27 VTB, Russia's No.2
lender by assets, sees its 2012 results at least in line with
the previous year and plans to increase its dividend payout,
Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Wednesday.
"Despite a relatively difficult year, amid great volatility
in the share price, VTB bank plans to propose an increased
dividend payout," Moos said in a statement published by VTB on
its web site.
Shares in VTB rose 0.7 pct on the news after on Tuesday
falling to their lowest levels since September 2009.
The bank has a large subsidiary in Cyprus, which last
weekend agreed a 10 billion euro ($12.86 billion) bailout from
the European Union under which two other Cypriot banks will be
restructured.
($1 = 0.7777 euros)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)