MOSCOW, March 28 VTB, Russia's No.2 bank, will recommend its supervisory board increase 2012 dividends to 15 percent of profit under international reporting standards, two sources close to the bank told Reuters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, VTB's chief financial officer, Herbert Moos, said in a statement that the bank plans to increase dividend payouts but did not give a specific figure.

The bank, whose shares have been under pressure because of its exposure to the turmoil in Cyprus, has paid 9.2 billion roubles ($296.2 million) in 2011 dividends or 10.2 percent from its net profit under international standards.

The bank declined to comment.

($1 = 31.0640 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Matt Driskill)