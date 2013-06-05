ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 Russian banks
should be able to pay at least part of dividends in the form of
shares, the chief executive of the country's second biggest
bank, state-controlled VTB, told a banking forum on
Wednesday.
"Given quite a hard situation with banking capital we are
proposing to allow banks to pay at least part of dividends in
the form of shares," Andrei Kostin said.
"It will help to resolve two issues in one go - to increase
dividend payouts and to boost capitalisation."
While banks elsewhere in Europe theoretically could carry
out such moves with the consent of shareholders, it would be
highly unusual.
Mikhail Sukhov, deputy chairman at Russia's central bank,
told Reuters he supported the idea.
VTB in May raised 102.5 billion roubles ($3.2 billion) via a
new share issue, which diluted the state's stake to 60.9 percent
from 75.5 percent, helping the bank to boost its Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio to 11.9 percent from 10.3 percent at Dec. 31.
The bank offered shares at 4.1 kopecks - or 0.6 times the
bank's book value, down from the level of share offerings in
2007 and 2011 where the price was set at 13.6 kopecks and 9.15
kopecks respectively.
VTB's shares fell just over half a percent on Wednesday,
versus a 0.3 percent drop for Moscow's MICEX market.
Kostin, who has overseen the three equity deals, did not specify
which shares the bank might use for dividend payouts.
Last year, VTB bought back some of the shares held by
minority shareholders at the 2007 IPO price, after then-prime
minister Vladimir Putin ordered the bank to reimburse those who
lost money from a fall in VTB's share price.
The bank spent 11.4 billion roubles buying back minority
shareholders, some of whom were elderly people, ahead of 2012
presidential elections which Putin won.
VTB plans to pay out 15 billion roubles in 2012 dividends,
or 16.5 percent of last year's net profit of 90.6 billion
roubles.
($1 = 31.9237 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Patrick Graham)