UPDATE 2-Sealed Air to sell Diversey Care to Bain Capital for $3.2 bln
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
MOSCOW May 15 The board at Russia's No.2 bank VTB has recommended paying 0.117 kopecks per one ordinary share in 2014 dividends, the bank said on Friday.
In its 2013 dividend, the bank paid 0.116 kopecks per one ordinary share. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will arrive in the country on Tuesday morning after President Jacob Zuma asked him to return home immediately from an investor roadshow abroad, the Treasury said on Monday.