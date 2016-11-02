BRIEF-Mega Nirman & Industries approves investment in SaiBollywood Filmcity
* Mega Nirman & Industries says approved investment in Saibollywood Filmcity Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k8Q3C5) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Nov 2 Russian bank VTB said on Wednesday it was calling an extraordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the conversion of existing preferred shares into preferred shares of a new type.
The bank's press service clarified this was a preparatory step for the bank to pay interim dividends on its preferred shares in future but said that no date for the interim dividend payments had been set. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Mega Nirman & Industries says approved investment in Saibollywood Filmcity Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k8Q3C5) Further company coverage:
* Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Binti Tengku Ismail ceases to be non executive chairman
PARIS, Jan 27 BNP Paribas has poached three senior bankers for its equity capital markets (ECM) and cash equities teams, and the French bank added that global head of ECM Thierry Olive would take a new role with BNP Paribas in Asia.