MOSCOW May 28 Russia's second-largest bank VTB
is looking to sell Rusenergo Fund, a company it
started managing recently and which invests in Russian
power-generation companies, by the end of the year, a source
with knowledge of the bank's plans said.
Sources told Reuters VTB took over management of Rusenergo
Fund, to which it was a major creditor, several months ago. The
fund's assets dropped sharply in value and it was unable to
service its debts.
The fund was valued at $2.4 billion in 2008 when it was
formed, but is probably only worth a fraction of that amount
now.
"VTB is looking to sell it, it's not a core asset," the
source added, requesting anonymity as the information is not
public. "It will probably be sold in several chunks."
VTB, like other large Russian state banks, is under Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and has seen its profits fall
because of a sharp economic slowdown at home.
The downturn has also made it harder for local banks to sell
non-core assets to bolster their balance sheets and forced them
to create large loan-loss provisions for their corporate
clients, many of which have been badly hit.
The source said VTB's objective was to sell Rusenergo Fund
by the end of the year at a price not less than its current
value on the bank's balance sheet, though it was not clear what
this value is because the bank has not disclosed this
information.
The source declined to say how much VTB could raise from
selling the fund, or which assets could be sold first. A
financial source in April valued it at 40 billion roubles ($760
million).
Rusenergo Fund does not reveal the exact identity of the
assets it owns or their value.
Xenon Capital Partners, which managed the fund between 2010
and 2014, said the fund owned stakes in power-generation firms
including RusHydro, Rosseti, Inter RAO
, E.On Russia and Enel Russia.
VTB's press service declined comment.
($1 = 52.4100 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anastasia Lyrchikova;
Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)