MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's second largest bank, state-owned VTB, has issued three-year Eurobonds worth 1 billion yuan ($160 million), with a coupon of 4.5 percent, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The issue was organised by BNP Paribas and VTB Capital.

VTB first issued issued Eurobonds in the Chinese currency in Dec. 2010, as part of a tentative push by Moscow and Beijing to try and establish their currencies on international capital markets. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush)