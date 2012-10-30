UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Oct 30 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, has opened the books to top up its perpetual Eurobond issue, which will help it to boost its capital adequacy ratio, a banking source told Reuters.
The source added that the top up will be "of a benchmark size", which starts from $500 million for names such as VTB. The lender declined immediate comment.
State-controlled VTB raised $1 billion with a perpetual bond this summer in a first deal of its kind in Russia. The deal will improve its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by up to 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts