UOB eyes US dollar, euro covered bonds
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has hired banks to lead a proposed euro benchmark five-year and/or US dollar benchmark three-year Reg S covered bond issue.
MOSCOW Dec 6 VTB, Russia's second biggest bank by assets, priced five-year Eurobond worth 500 million Australian dollars ($523 million), a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.
The source added that coupon was set at 7.50 percent for the deal.
VTB is using different currencies for its debt issue, ranging from roubles and dollars to Swiss francs and Chinese yuan.
($1 = 0.9570 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.