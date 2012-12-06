MOSCOW Dec 6 VTB, Russia's second biggest bank by assets, priced five-year Eurobond worth 500 million Australian dollars ($523 million), a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that coupon was set at 7.50 percent for the deal.

VTB is using different currencies for its debt issue, ranging from roubles and dollars to Swiss francs and Chinese yuan.

($1 = 0.9570 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)