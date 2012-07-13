MOSCOW, July 13 VTB, Russia's second-biggest lender, raised 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.7 million) via a three-year Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

The source said that the yield was at 4 percent, in line with initial guidance.

Last year, the state-controlled lender sold 300 million Singapore dollars in a three-year Eurobond at 3.4 percent.

VTB first tapped the Singapore market in 2010, selling a two-year bond worth 400 million Singapore dollars with a 4.2 percent yield.

The bank also has debt in Chinese yuan, Swiss franc, U.S. dollars, euro and roubles.

($1 = 1.2630 Singapore dollars)