BRIEF-Westpac Banking says CET 1 capital ratio 9.26 pct at 31 Dec
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
MOSCOW, July 13 VTB, Russia's second-biggest lender, raised 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.7 million) via a three-year Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.
The source said that the yield was at 4 percent, in line with initial guidance.
Last year, the state-controlled lender sold 300 million Singapore dollars in a three-year Eurobond at 3.4 percent.
VTB first tapped the Singapore market in 2010, selling a two-year bond worth 400 million Singapore dollars with a 4.2 percent yield.
The bank also has debt in Chinese yuan, Swiss franc, U.S. dollars, euro and roubles.
($1 = 1.2630 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)