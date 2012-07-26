MOSCOW, July 26 VTB, Russia's second
largest bank, has raised $1 billion via a perpetual Eurobond
issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio, a market
source said on Thursday.
Placing the first such deal in Russia, VTB priced the issue
to yield 9.5 percent, at the lower end of earlier yield guidance
for investors of 9.5-9.75 percent.
Perpetual bonds are permanent interest-only loans that allow
companies to take the capital gained and hold it without having
to repay the principal amount - meaning they can, for example,
count it towards capital.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Witing by Douglas Busvine)