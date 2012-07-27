MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's No.2 lender VTB expects its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to improve by up to one percentage point following a $1 billion perpetual bond issue, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told Reuters on Friday.

"It (the deal) will increase (Tier 1) by up to one percentage point", Moos said, declining to give a specific figure.

He added that VTB currently has no plans to top up the issue.

VTB managed to raise $1 billion in perpetual bonds on Thursday, pricing the deal at the tough end of an initial guidance of 9.50-9.75 percent.

VTB's Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of its ability to absorb shocks - stood at 9.6 percent at the end of March. The bank's closest peer Sberbank had its Tier 1 capital ration at 11.8 percent by then, meaning VTB needed to boost its capital to fund lending growth in order to achieve the pace it ran last year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)