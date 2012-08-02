BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
MOSCOW Aug 2 VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, added $500 million to an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.
The yield was set at 5.267 percent, IFR added.
The state-controlled lender raised $1.5 billion in April, pricing five-year Eurobonds at a yield of 6 percent.
Last week, VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual Eurobond issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio in the first deal of this kind in Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme