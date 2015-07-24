MOSCOW, July 24 Russia's second-largest bank,
VTB, said on Friday it was buying back Eurobonds worth
the equivalent of over $600 million following an earlier offer
to bondholders.
VTB made the offer to bondholders last week.
On Friday it said in a statement on the Luxembourg stock
exchange that it would buy Eurobonds denominated in U.S. dollars
maturing in April 2017, February 2018
and May 2018 in an amount of
$337.2 million.
It also said it would buy back bonds in Australian dollars
due in December 2017 worth 79.2 million
Australian dollars ($57.63 million) and bonds in Swiss francs
worth 215 million francs ($224.17 million).
VTB will also buy back bonds maturing in June 2035 in
dollars worth $6.5 million.
($1 = 1.3744 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva)