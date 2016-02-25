Feb 25 Russia's state-controlled lender VTB might base its forecast for 2016 financial results on an oil price of $30-$35 per barrel, a senior official at the bank said in comments cleared for publication on Thursday.

"Most probably, the new forecast will be announced as part of our 2015 ... results release in early March," said Dmitry Pyanov, head of VTB's financial department.

The bank had earlier said it expected oil prices to oscillate at around $50 a barrel this year.

