MOSCOW Oct 6 Bank of Moscow, bought last year by state controlled Russian bank VTB in a controversial bailout, will contribute to net profit at the country's second largest lender next year, its chief executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters Insider.

The resulting profit next year will be similar to this year's level, he said. The bank's forecast for 2011 net profit is 100 billion roubles ($3.07 billion).

VTB will see a trading loss in the third quarter this year, when a resurgence of sovereign debt problems in the euro zone sent markets on a sustained downturn.

"But in Q4 we shall see. The market has lost a lot already and we think there is a good chance that the situation will improve," Kostin said. ($1 = 32.57 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Kiryl Sukhotski; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)