By John Bowker and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's second-biggest lender VTB almost tripled provisions for bad loans to 20.4 billion roubles ($630.42 million) in the first quarter, fearing more borrowers may not be able to repay debt if the euro zone crisis spreads.

The state-controlled bank had been expected to report provisions of 15.7 billion roubles on Thursday, up from 7.7 billion in the same period in 2011, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

VTB said it had put aside higher provisions due to increased uncertainty in the global economy and the possibility that it could have a knock-on effect on Russia.

"The European crisis continues to rage and threatens to spread throughout the world, so we have changed our approach to provisioning," Chief Finance Officer Herbert Moos told reporters.

The bank's first-quarter net interest margin also disappointed at 3.8 percent, significantly below the 6 percent reported by larger rival Sberbank for the same period.

"We expect that in the second quarter the margin will increase," Moos said, adding that high interest rates would boost yields on loans to customers.

VTB shares were down 1.9 percent at 1127 GMT, significantly underperforming a slight rise in the broader MICEX market .

"Provisions were higher than expected, which may not carry over (into future periods), but does suggest a weakening of loan quality," Alfa financial analyst Jason Hurwitz said.

"I would take the results as negative, as they fell short in the key line items. In particular, the net interest margin was well below consensus estimates, which could carry over into future periods," he added.

First quarter net profit came in at 23.3 billion roubles ($720 million), in line with expectations and slightly below the 26.1 billion roubles it reported for the same period last year.

GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY

VTB's capital adequacy improved in the first quarter as the bank focused on strengthening its balance sheet after last year's troubled takeovers of Bank of Moscow and TransCreditBank.

The bank said on Thursday that its capital adequacy ratio - a measure of its capacity to absorb losses - came in at 9.6 percent, up from 9.0 percent at the end of last year.

VTB President Andrey Kostin told Reuters last month that, having spent billions of dollars on the pair of deals and narrowing the gap between larger rival Sberbank in terms of assets, the group's acquisition plan was now complete.

VTB battled for around a year for control of Bank of Moscow, then Russia's fifth-biggest bank, only to discover a gaping hole in its books after ousting former management.

It was then forced to call on the central bank for help, receiving a record breaking bail-out worth $13 billion.

Kostin said in a statement on Thursday that VTB was focusing on integrating the two acquired banks, further strengthening risk management and improving efficiency.

VTB's retail banking arm delivered a sharp rise in pretax profit - up 47 percent to 10.9 billion roubles - partly due to a rise in private banking customers. ($1 = 32.3595 Russian roubles) (Reporting by John Bowker; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Erica Billingham)