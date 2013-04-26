BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
MOSCOW, April 26 The supervisory board of VTB , Russia's second-largest bank, has approved a proposed additional offering of shares, two sources close to the board told Reuters on Friday without elaborating.
Sources told Reuters earlier that state-controlled VTB may launch a share offering to raise up of 100 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), bolstering its capital adequacy.
VTB did not immediately comment on the report.
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)